HWY 144 Reopened Following Monday's Fatal Vehicle Collision

Update:

Highway has been reopened.

On August 23, 2021 at 6:29 p.m., Highway 144 has be re-open in both directions after members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a fatal single motor vehicle collision on Highway 144, north of Windy Lake Motel and south of Cartier, in the District of Sudbury.

The driver of the motor vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The name of the deceased driver is not being released until next of kin is notified.

Members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (T.I.M.E.) are attending to process the scene. The investigation is still on-going and further information will be released as it becomes available.

Original Story:

On August 23, 2021 at 10:14 a.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were advised of a fatal single motor vehicle collision on Highway 144, north of Windy Lake Motel and south of Cartier, in the District of Sudbury.

The highway will be closed in both directions until the investigation is completed and

Motorist are advised to use Highway 7044 (Old Cartier Road) as a detour.

