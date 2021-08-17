HWY 6 Collision In Espanola At Old Webwood Road West Closes One Lane

Update:

Looks like a lane has been opened up to traffic, so things are moving slowly.

Original Story:

Details are scarce at this point, but we're seeing a post from 511 Northeastern Ontario that there is a ROAD CLOSURE in Espanola.

Highway 6 is closed in both directions at Old Webwood Road West.

All lanes are closed due to a collision.

We'll provide more details when they're made available to us.