HWY 6 Collision In Espanola At Old Webwood Road West Closes One Lane

OPP

Update:

Looks like a lane has been opened up to traffic, so things are moving slowly. 

Original Story:

Details are scarce at this point, but we're seeing a post from 511 Northeastern Ontario that there is a ROAD CLOSURE in Espanola.

Highway 6 is closed in both directions at Old Webwood Road West.  

All lanes are closed due to a collision. 

We'll provide more details when they're made available to us. 

