HWY 6 Collision In Espanola At Old Webwood Road West Closes One Lane
Update:
Looks like a lane has been opened up to traffic, so things are moving slowly.
Original Story:
Details are scarce at this point, but we're seeing a post from 511 Northeastern Ontario that there is a ROAD CLOSURE in Espanola.
Highway 6 is closed in both directions at Old Webwood Road West.
All lanes are closed due to a collision.
We'll provide more details when they're made available to us.
