HWY 69 CLOSED Between Richard Lake Drive & Estaire Road Due To Collision

OPP

Update: #Closure #Sudbury #HWY69 between Richard Lake Drive and Hwy 7279 Estaire Road - All lanes remain closed in both directions due to a collision.

This is a developing story!

  • HSN(2)

    COVID Outbreak at Health Sciences North in Sudbury

    Public Health Sudbury & Districts has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Health Sciences North. The outbreak is in the Ramsey Lake Health Centre in the J and K hallways on the sixth floor. A patient and a staff member tested positive and HSN reports there's no evidence of ongoing transmission.
  • Weapons

    Manitoulin OPP Arrest Sables-Spanish River Man in Huge Weapons Bust

    Manitoulin OPP have seized more than a dozen weapons, including handguns, a submachine gun and semi-automatic rifles, after a month-long investigation in the Massey area. 41-year-old Joshua Westwell from Sables-Spanish Rivers Township is facing several charges and will be in court in Espanola on March 1.
  • COVIDVariant

    COVID-19 UK Variant Reaches Sudbury and Districts

    The B.1.1.7 COVID variant has been confirmed in the Sudbury Manitoulin area. A positive case from last month is now showing as the variant. Public Health says there may be three other cases here as well.
  • cjos-covid6 (1)

    COVID Outbreaks Declared At Elizabeth Centre & Pioneer Manor In Sudbury

    The outbreak at the Elizabeth centre is following the report of one case of COVID-19 in a resident. This outbreak is currently limited to the Home Area 4 of the Elizabeth Centre. The outbreak at Pioneer Manor was declared facility-wide following the report a COVID-19 case in a staff member.
  • StephanieAllan

    Sudbury Police Looking for Missing Person Stephanie Allan

    Sudbury Police are trying to locate Stephanie Allan. Allan was last seen Tuesday around 10:00 pm at Kathleen and Burton. Allan is 29, female, Caucasian, 5 feet 3 inches, about 110 pounds with shoulder length brown hair and hazel eyes. If you have information, please contact police or Crime Stoppers
Global Outbreak COVID-19

