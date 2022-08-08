HWY 69 CLOSED Due To Collision (Shawanaga)
The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) reports highway 69 is closed due to a collision.
The highway closure, which was reported at 03:20 is closed at Shawanaga.
Detour via Shebeshekong Rd to Hwy 400 is available to drivers.
