iHeartRadio
13°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

HWY 69 CLOSED In Both Directions Near Still River Due To Collision

OPP

We're seeing online that Highway 69 is CLOSED in both directions at Highway 124 & Highway 522 (Near Still River) due to a collision.  

(Detour for Southbound traffic is Hwy 522 merging onto Hwy 11 and for Northbound traffic is Hwy 124 merging onto Hwy 11.)

https://511on.ca/map#Closures-MTO--217700 for more details...

No other details have been provided at this point.  

This is a developing story.  

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram