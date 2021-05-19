HWY 69 CLOSED In Both Directions Near Still River Due To Collision

We're seeing online that Highway 69 is CLOSED in both directions at Highway 124 & Highway 522 (Near Still River) due to a collision.

(Detour for Southbound traffic is Hwy 522 merging onto Hwy 11 and for Northbound traffic is Hwy 124 merging onto Hwy 11.)

https://511on.ca/map#Closures-MTO--217700 for more details...

No other details have been provided at this point.

This is a developing story.