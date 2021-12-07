iHeartRadio
HWY 69 Has Reopened Following Fatal Collision Monday Night

OPP

Members of the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with the OPP Technical Collision Investigation Unit (TCIU) continue to investigate a fatal collision involving a single motor vehicle on Highway 69 at the Key River, approximately 75 kilometers north of Parry Sound.

The collision occurred at approximately 8:35 p.m. December 6, 2021.

A vehicle travelling northbound left the roadway and rolled over.

Three occupants were involved. Two sustained fatal injuries and one was transported to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Names of the deceased are not being released at this time.

Highway 69 is now opened.

 

