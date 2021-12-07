HWY 69 Has Reopened Following Fatal Collision Monday Night
Members of the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with the OPP Technical Collision Investigation Unit (TCIU) continue to investigate a fatal collision involving a single motor vehicle on Highway 69 at the Key River, approximately 75 kilometers north of Parry Sound.
The collision occurred at approximately 8:35 p.m. December 6, 2021.
A vehicle travelling northbound left the roadway and rolled over.
Three occupants were involved. Two sustained fatal injuries and one was transported to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Names of the deceased are not being released at this time.
Highway 69 is now opened.
You may be interested in...
-
HWY 69 Has Reopened Following Fatal Collision Monday NightThe investigation continues. This is a developing story.
-
Weather Statements and Warnings for Sudbury and AreaThere's a snowfall warning in effect for Sudbury and area. The warning says significant snowfall is on the way, starting this afternoon. Environment Canada warns motorists to adjust their driving with changing road conditions. They say visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.
-
Heads Up Sudbury! Multiple Holiday Scams Are Starting To HappenBe careful! And check in on those who might be vulnerable.