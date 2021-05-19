HWY 69 Reopened North Of Pointe Au Baril After Transport Collisions; Charges Pending

Update:

Highway has since been reopened.

Update:

An investigation continues into the early Wednesday morning collisions on Highway 69.

We're learning that 2 Commercial motor vehicles were involved. One was a fuel tanker & was leaking, but that has been contained.

Ministry of Environment is on scene; no injuries reported.

In construction zone at the Naiscoot Bridge Hwy 69 in Archipelago Township.

One tractor trailer was stopped and was rear ended.

Charges pending.

Road closure opening undetermined at this time.

Update:

The collision at Pointe Au Baril is clear, but the collision near Naiscoot Bridge is still being cleaned up.

Highway 69 remains CLOSED in both directions.

No report yet on injuries.

Update:

Pure Country listener Scott says, "2 separate accidents involving 4 tractor trailers.

2 in Pointe Au Baril (1 rear-ended the other)

And the other 2 at Naiscoot Bridge. Going to be quite a while still."

Original:

We're seeing online that Highway 69 is CLOSED in both directions at Highway 124 & Highway 522 (Near Still River) due to a collision.

(Detour for Southbound traffic is Hwy 522 merging onto Hwy 11 and for Northbound traffic is Hwy 124 merging onto Hwy 11.)

https://511on.ca/map#Closures-MTO--217700 for more details...

No other details have been provided at this point.

This is a developing story.