HWY 69 Reopened North Of Pointe Au Baril After Transport Collisions; Charges Pending
Update:
Highway has since been reopened.
Update:
An investigation continues into the early Wednesday morning collisions on Highway 69.
We're learning that 2 Commercial motor vehicles were involved. One was a fuel tanker & was leaking, but that has been contained.
Ministry of Environment is on scene; no injuries reported.
In construction zone at the Naiscoot Bridge Hwy 69 in Archipelago Township.
One tractor trailer was stopped and was rear ended.
Charges pending.
Road closure opening undetermined at this time.
Update:
The collision at Pointe Au Baril is clear, but the collision near Naiscoot Bridge is still being cleaned up.
Highway 69 remains CLOSED in both directions.
No report yet on injuries.
Update:
Pure Country listener Scott says, "2 separate accidents involving 4 tractor trailers.
2 in Pointe Au Baril (1 rear-ended the other)
And the other 2 at Naiscoot Bridge. Going to be quite a while still."
Original:
We're seeing online that Highway 69 is CLOSED in both directions at Highway 124 & Highway 522 (Near Still River) due to a collision.
(Detour for Southbound traffic is Hwy 522 merging onto Hwy 11 and for Northbound traffic is Hwy 124 merging onto Hwy 11.)
https://511on.ca/map#Closures-MTO--217700 for more details...
No other details have been provided at this point.
This is a developing story.
You may be interested in...
-
UPDATE : Highway 144 Reopened After Collision in Greater SudburyOPP reports Highway 144 is closed between Joanette and Vermilion Lake Roads following a collision in Chelmsford. There is a half load restriction in effect on the detour route, so tractor trailers will not be able to take the detour. OPP is on the scene. A reopening time is not known at this point.
-
Well-Known Car Wash On The Kingsway Robbed; Call Police If You Have Any InfoA well known Sudbury car wash has been robbed, and the owner's family is asking the public to share any information they might have with Sudbury Police.
-
Fatal Collision On Maley Drive Claims Life Of 44 Year-Old ManThrough the investigation it has been determined that the motorcycle was traveling Eastbound on Maley Drive when the driver lost control of the bike leading to the single vehicle collision.