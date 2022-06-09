Hydro One Advising Azilda Residents Of Overnight Power Outage On June 16

Hydro One is advising residents in Azilda of a power outage required for crews to relocate equipment to accommodate a project by the City of Greater Sudbury.

The outage will take place overnight on Wednesday, June 16 from 11 p.m. to Thursday, June 17 at 5 a.m. and affect approximately 950 Hydro One customers in the area.

We understand power outages are disruptive and thank residents for their patience.

Residents are encouraged to use a battery-powered alarm clock or their smart phone to ensure they do not miss any Thursday morning alarms due to clocks resetting.

Below are some additional tips to help you and your family during this outage:

Make sure your appliances, such as the stove, are in the off position.

Make sure your cellphone and extended battery packs are fully charged.

Keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible.

Affected Hydro One customers have been notified via auto-dialer and can visit Hydro One’s outage map or call 1-888-664-9376 for more information.