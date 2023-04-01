iHeartRadio
Hydro One Reports Outage West of Sudbury


Ontario Hydro is reporting an outage across an area stretching from Serpent River to Webbwood.  At this point the three separate outages are under investigation and no time has been given for the restoration of services.

