I Person Deceased After Fatal Head-On Collision On HWY 69 Sunday Night
The following is a release from the OPP:
Members of the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with the OPP Technical Collision Investigation Unit (TCIU) continue to investigate a fatal collision involving two motor vehicles on Highway 69 near Station Road in Wallbridge Township, approximately 70 kilometers north of Parry Sound. The collision occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. April 3, 2022.
A southbound vehicle collided with a northbound vehicle.
The occupant of the southbound vehicle was fatally injured. Three occupants of the northbound vehicle were transported to a nearby hospital.
The name of the deceased is not being released at this time. Further information will be released as it becomes available.
The investigation is on-going at this time with the assistance of the OPP's Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (TIME), Traffic Collision Investigator and a Reconstructionist.
