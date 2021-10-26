iHeartRadio
Impaired Driver Removed From Local Highway Thanks To Quick Actions Of The OPP

OPP

The following is a release from Ontario Provincial Police:

On October 22, 2021, at approximately 12:50 p.m. East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic related complaint of a possible impaired driver on Highway 17 and Highway 129.

 

The complainant reported a pick-up truck almost colliding with them. The complainant followed the truck as it crossed the centre line numerous times. A vehicle and driver description as well as location were provided to police. A short time after, police located the now parked vehicle on Yates Laneway and Highway 17. The male driver was consuming an alcoholic beverage on the tailgate of the truck. As a result, the driver was arrested and the vehicle was towed and impounded. 

 

A 50 year-old from Johnson Township was charged with:

 

  • Operation While Impaired - Alcohol and Drugs
  • Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

 

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on December 2, 2021.

 

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

