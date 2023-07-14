Impaired Driver Removed From Our Roads After Traffic Complaint
The East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid several charges against a motorist following a traffic complaint on Highway 17 in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township.
On July 11, 2023, shortly after 1:20 p.m., East Algoma OPP responded to a complaint of a possible impaired driver who was unable to maintain a consistent speed or travel lane. The complainant reported that the driver had almost caused multiple collisions.
Police located the vehicle, and it was determined that the driver had been consuming alcoholic beverages and was arrested for impaired driving. The driver was then returned to the East Algoma detachment for further tests.
As a result of the investigation, a 34 year-old woman from Dundas was charged with:
- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
- Dangerous operation
- Driving while under suspension
The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on August 10, 2023.
The vehicle was impounded for seven days.
Drivers are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan not to drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver or take a taxi.
If you observe a suspected impaired driver, please call 9-1-1 immediately and report it.
The OPP has laid 39 impaired driving charges in the Manitoulin Detachment area since January 1, 2023.
