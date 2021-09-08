Impaired Driver Removed From The Road Thanks To A Call From A Concerned Citizen

The following is a release from Ontario Provincial Police:

On September 5, 2021 at approximately 8:41 p.m. members of the Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded a tip from a concerned citizen of a possible impaired driver.

Police located the vehicle and spoke with the driver. A roadside screening device was administered and the driver was subsequently arrested. The driver was transported to the Espanola OPP Detachment.

As a result, a 24-year-old man from Elliot Lake was charged with:

" Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada

" Drive Motor Vehicle With Open Container of Liquor, contrary to section 32(1) of the Liquor License Act

An immediate 90-day driver's license suspension and a 7-day vehicle impoundment was imposed.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on November 15, 2021.