Impaired Driver Removed From The Road Thanks To A Call From A Concerned Citizen
The following is a release from Ontario Provincial Police:
On September 5, 2021 at approximately 8:41 p.m. members of the Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded a tip from a concerned citizen of a possible impaired driver.
Police located the vehicle and spoke with the driver. A roadside screening device was administered and the driver was subsequently arrested. The driver was transported to the Espanola OPP Detachment.
As a result, a 24-year-old man from Elliot Lake was charged with:
" Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada
" Drive Motor Vehicle With Open Container of Liquor, contrary to section 32(1) of the Liquor License Act
An immediate 90-day driver's license suspension and a 7-day vehicle impoundment was imposed.
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on November 15, 2021.
You may be interested in...
-
Tuesday Morning's Collision On Lasalle Treated As A Homicide; Pedestrian Pronounced DeceasedPolice continue to investigate.
-
Portion Of Lasalle Extension Will Remain Closed Until 10 AM Due To Collision Involving PedestrianThis is a developing story
-
Impaired Driver Removed From The Road Thanks To A Call From A Concerned CitizenCharges have been laid.