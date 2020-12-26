iHeartRadio
Impaired Driver Strikes Sudbury Police Cruiser

Around 1:30 pm on December 25th, GSPS received a traffic complaint on MR 80 near Valleyview of an SUV driving erratically nearly striking other motor vehicles and striking a curb.

Members of Uniform patrol attended the area and located the SUV parked at a residence on MR 80. Officers parked their cruisers behind the vehicle so it would not leave. The driver reversed and collided with the GSPS cruiser causing minor front end damage.

The officers were not injured.

The driver, a 32 year old male, was found to be impaired by drugs. The investigation revealed that the collision was not a malicious act but caused by the impairement of the driver. A search of the vehicle was conducted and an amount of fentanyl was seized.

The Driver was charged with Impaired by Drugs and possession of scheduled I controlled substance.

GSPS would like to thank the members of the public that took the time to contact us and remove a danger from our roadways.

