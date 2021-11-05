iHeartRadio
Impaired Driving Charges Issued After 22 Year-Old Struck A Ditch & Hydro Pole

OPP

On October 21, 2021, at approximately 1:30 a.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call regarding a pick-up that had crashed into the ditch and struck a hydro pole on Village Road in Serpent River First Nation.

 

Police attended the scene and observed the pick-up truck with considerable damage. The driver was located a short time after who was subsequently arrested and the vehicle was towed and impounded. 

 

A 22 year-old man from Serpent River First Nation was charged with:

 

  • Operation While Impaired - Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)
  • Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC
  • Fail To Report Accident, contrary to section 199(1) of the Highway Traffic Act

 

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on December 7, 2021.

 

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

