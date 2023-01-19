Impaired Driving Charges Laid After Man Found Asleep Behind The Wheel On Side Of HWY 69

The following is a release from the OPP:

A driver has been charged for impaired driving after found sleeping inside a vehicle on the side of the highway.

On January 14, 2023, at 4:56 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) located a parked vehicle, running on the shoulder of Highway 69, French River.

Police conducted a wellbeing check on the driver, who was then arrested for impaired operation. The driver was then transported to the Sudbury OPP detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, a 20 year-old man from Henvey Inlet First Nation, was charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Failure or refusal to comply with demand, contrary to section 320.15(1) of the CC

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on January 22, 2023, in Sudbury

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.