Impaired Driving Charges Laid After Man Found Unconscious Behind The Wheel
The following is a release from the OPP:
On January 21, 2023, at approximately 12:32 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint on Centre Street in Espanola.
The complainant reported that a vehicle was stopped in an intersection and the driver appeared to be unconscious.
Police attended the location and spoke with the driver.
It was determined they had consumed drugs.
The driver was subsequently arrested and returned to detachment for further tests.
A 42 year-old man from Sables-Spanish Rivers Township was charged with Operation While Impaired - Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on February 13, 2023.
Sudbury Wolves Unveil New Indigenous JerseySudbury Wolves will partner with Shakagamik-Kwe Health Centre on a limited edition indigenous jersey for Friday’s game against the Windsor Spitfires. The jerseys will be auctioned to support Indigenous Youth in Sport and Mental Wellness. Information on the auction is available at sudburywolves.com.
31 Year-Old Sudbury Man Handed Impaired Driving Charges After Crash On HWY 17The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
