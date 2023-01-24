Impaired Driving Charges Laid After Man Found Unconscious Behind The Wheel

The following is a release from the OPP:

On January 21, 2023, at approximately 12:32 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint on Centre Street in Espanola.

The complainant reported that a vehicle was stopped in an intersection and the driver appeared to be unconscious.

Police attended the location and spoke with the driver.

It was determined they had consumed drugs.

The driver was subsequently arrested and returned to detachment for further tests.

A 42 year-old man from Sables-Spanish Rivers Township was charged with Operation While Impaired - Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on February 13, 2023.