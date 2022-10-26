iHeartRadio
Impaired Driving Charges Laid After Single Vehicle Collision & Car Fire On HWY 69


Nipissing West OPP members & Estaire Fire Department responded to a single motor vehicle collision on HWY 69 recently.

The occupants were not injured and were able to exit the vehicle before it became engulfed in flames.

However, the driver (a 33 year-old) was charged with impaired driving. 

