Impaired Driving Charges Laid After Sudbury Man's Vehicle Became Stuck On Snowmobile Trail

The following is a release from the OPP:

A driver has been held for Bail Court with multiple charges after vehicle became stuck on a snowmobile trail.

On March 3, 2023, at 5:19 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a report of a single motor vehicle being stuck on a snowmobile trail near McNabb Road, Markstay-Warren.

It was determined that the vehicle was stolen and the driver was arrested for impaired driving. The driver was then transported to the Sudbury OPP detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, a 34 year-old man from Sudbury, was charged with:

" Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

" Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code - five counts

" Possession property obtained by crime Over $5,000 - in Canada

" Driving while under suspension

The accused was held for Bail Court and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 6, 2023, in Sudbury.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension.