iHeartRadio
-3°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Impaired Driving Charges Laid After Sudbury Man's Vehicle Became Stuck On Snowmobile Trail


OPP

The following is a release from the OPP:

A driver has been held for Bail Court with multiple charges after vehicle became stuck on a snowmobile trail.   
On March 3, 2023, at 5:19 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a report of a single motor vehicle being stuck on a snowmobile trail near McNabb Road, Markstay-Warren.  
It was determined that the vehicle was stolen and the driver was arrested for impaired driving. The driver was then transported to the Sudbury OPP detachment for further testing. 
As a result of the investigation, a 34 year-old man from Sudbury, was charged with:
"    Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
"    Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code - five counts
"    Possession property obtained by crime Over $5,000 - in Canada
"    Driving while under suspension

The accused was held for Bail Court and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 6, 2023, in Sudbury.
The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram