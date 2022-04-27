Impaired Driving Charges Laid After Vehicle Rollover On HWY 17 In Sudbury

The following is a release from the OPP:

"On April 25, 2022 at 9:14 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle roll over on Highway 17, in the City of greater Sudbury.

The vehicle was located in the ditch, with the driver receiving non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was arrested for impaired driving and was transported to the Espanola OPP detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, a 20 year-old from Sudbury, was charged with:

" Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

" Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

" Dangerous operation

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 11, 2022, in Sudbury.

The accused was issued both a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days."