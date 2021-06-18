Increased Eligibility For 2nd Doses Of COVID Vaccines; New Walk-In Opportunities Available

The following is from Public Health Sudbury & Districts:

Following the Ontario Government’s June 17, 2021, announcement of accelerated second dose eligibility, Public Health Sudbury & Districts is pleased to announce that it is further fast-tracking second doses of vaccine, exclusively through walk-in clinics scheduled for Friday to Sunday, June 18, 19, 20, in Greater Sudbury. Effective immediately, anyone who received a first dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) on or before May 9, 2021, and anyone who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at least 8 weeks ago can present to a Public Health-led walk-in clinic for their second vaccine dose. Anyone previously eligible for a second dose is also welcome to attend these clinics.

As of Monday, June 21, 2021, those who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on or before May 9 are newly eligible to book an appointment for their second dose. Appointments can be booked online or by calling our call centre.

As announced June 12, 2021, individuals who received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine are eligible to receive a second dose of any COVID-19 vaccine at an interval of eight to 12 weeks, with informed consent. An mRNA vaccine is now preferred as the second dose based on evidence of immune protection and as recommended by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI).

Upcoming walk-in clinics

Public Health Sudbury & Districts began offering walk-in clinics the week of June 14, 2021, to adapt our approach to evolving needs. Walk-in clinics have proved to improve vaccine access and additional walk-in clinics are being scheduled, beginning Friday, June 18, 2021, in Greater Sudbury and during the week of June 21 throughout Sudbury and districts.

Walk-in clinic eligibility

The following eligibility criteria applies for anyone attending a vaccine walk-in clinic starting June 18:

Individuals 12 years of age and older are eligible to receive a first dose (individuals aged 12 to 17 are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine).

Individuals 70 years of age and older in 2021.

Individuals who received a first dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) on or before May 9, 2021.

Individuals who received a first dose of Astra-Zeneca at least 8 weeks ago and wish to receive an mRNA vaccine.

Individuals who are previously eligible for shortened second dose interval (e.g. high risk health care workers, essential caregivers, people with defined health conditions).

Walk-in clinic dates, times, and locations

Espanola

Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the Espanola Recreation Centre between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. There will be up to 120 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Greater Sudbury

Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. There will be up to 750 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will be up to 950 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Sunday, June 20, 2021, at the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will be up to 2000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the Centennial Community Centre and Arena (Hanmer) between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. There will be up to 350 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the Carmichael Arena between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. There will be up to 475 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the Centennial Community Centre and Arena (Hanmer) between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. There will be up to 275 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the Carmichael Arena between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. There will be up to 425 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Dr. Edgar Leclair Community Centre and Arena (Azilda) between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. There will be up to 275 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Carmichael Arena between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. There will be up to 400 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Gerry McRory Countryside Sports Complex between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. There will be up to 200 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Manitoulin Island

Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the NEMI Recreation Centre (Little Current) between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. There will be up to 120 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Sudbury East

Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Alban Community Centre between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. There will be up to 50 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Individuals who choose to attend a walk-in clinic can expect to wait in line, and this option may not be suitable for those who cannot stand or wait for longer periods of time. We will do our best to accommodate everyone; however, it is possible there will not be enough doses to offer vaccine to every person that attends a walk-in clinic.

Booking a second dose appointment

Booking a second dose online will be available as of Monday, June 21, 2021, at 8 a.m. for anyone who received a first dose of an mRNA vaccine on or before May 9, 2021, or individuals previously eligible.

Individuals can still book an appointment to receive COVID-19 vaccine. Public Health uses two separate systems to book appointments. Some appointments are available through online bookings, while others are available only by calling. If you choose to book online and do not find an appointment, please call us to see if other appointments might be available. Of note, by calling our Booking Centre, the agents are able to check all available appointments.

Book online

To book online starting Monday, June 21, at 8 a.m., visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ .

Book by phone

Starting Monday, June 21, at 8 a.m., call 705.674.2299 (toll-free: 1.800.708.2505), between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Vaccine interchangeability

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) and Ontario Ministry of Health have confirmed that a mixed vaccine schedule for the COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and will complete the vaccine series. This means that individuals who received a first dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) can receive a different mRNA vaccine for their second dose. It is recommended that you receive your first and second dose as soon as you are eligible, to ensure maximum protection against COVID-19 and the variants, including the Delta variant.

Preparing for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment

All vaccination clinics have COVID-safety measures in place. You must not attend a clinic if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or if you are in isolation due to a COVID-19 exposure.

Bring your health card. If you do not have a health card or your health card is expired, bring another form of government-issued photo identification such as a driver’s license, passport, Status card, or birth certificate.

Eat and drink something before you arrive at your appointment to prevent feeling faint or dizzy while being vaccinated.

Wear a top that allows for easy access to the upper arm such as a loose-fitting top or a t-shirt.

Wear a mask that covers your nose, mouth, and chin.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, do not attend the clinic.

For information on local vaccine eligibility, how to book an appointment, and for upcoming vaccination clinic dates, types, and locations, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics. For more information or if you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).