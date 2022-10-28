Indigenous Nations Equipment Drive This Weekend In Sudbury!
Graham McWaters, a hockey dad from Richmond Hill, Ontario, started the initial drive for
hockey equipment after speaking with families from Beausoleil First Nation at a hockey
tournament in Midland, Ontario in 2015. After hearing from some Beausoleil families who love
hockey but could use better equipment, Graham felt inspired to do something.
In the first year of the equipment accumulation, Graham reached out to his son’s Richmond Hill
team for equipment donations who helped raise 8 bags of equipment and numerous hockey
sticks. Inspired from the 1st drive, there have been numerous drives and distribution since with
each growing larger than the last to the point where over 1,000 bags, 150 sets of goalie pads and
over 500 sticks were accumulated over the past year.
The plan for the fall of 2022 is to distribute the equipment to 40 Indigenous communities and
families from our storage facilities in Barrie, Whitby and Sudbury (for the first time). Numerous businesses such as our partners: Northern Hockey Academy, AMJ Self Storage Barrie, Bluebird Storage, Bristol Truck Rental, Indigenous Sport & Wellness Ontario and many hockey associations were on board this past year. In addition, our sports charity: Their Opportunity, has assisted us with planning, logistics, social media, and the online presence for the cash donations to buy new helmets and support our transportation costs.
Sudbury Distribution Event to 5 Indigenous Communities:
Saturday October 29, 2022
Northern Hockey Academy
1351 Kelly Lake Rd Unit F, Greater Sudbury, ON P3E 5P5
10 AM to 12 PM
For further information please contact Graham McWaters at:
416 809-2130 or mcwaters1@rogers.com
https://www.theiropportunity.com/indigenoushockeyequipmentdrive
You may be interested in...
-
Charges Laid After Transport Truck Causes 2-Vehicle Crash On HWY 17 Near School BusCharges have been laid against the one transport driver.
-
Kirkland Lake suspect charged with murder of missing womanA 40-year-old from Kirkland Lake has been charged with the murder of Ashley Lafrance, who was reported missing Sept. 9.
-
Timmins lumber mill goes up in flamesTimmins fire crews are cleaning up the remnants of what officials called a large structural fire that happened Wednesday evening.