Indigenous Nations Equipment Drive This Weekend In Sudbury!

Graham McWaters, a hockey dad from Richmond Hill, Ontario, started the initial drive for

hockey equipment after speaking with families from Beausoleil First Nation at a hockey

tournament in Midland, Ontario in 2015. After hearing from some Beausoleil families who love

hockey but could use better equipment, Graham felt inspired to do something.

In the first year of the equipment accumulation, Graham reached out to his son’s Richmond Hill

team for equipment donations who helped raise 8 bags of equipment and numerous hockey

sticks. Inspired from the 1st drive, there have been numerous drives and distribution since with

each growing larger than the last to the point where over 1,000 bags, 150 sets of goalie pads and

over 500 sticks were accumulated over the past year.

The plan for the fall of 2022 is to distribute the equipment to 40 Indigenous communities and

families from our storage facilities in Barrie, Whitby and Sudbury (for the first time). Numerous businesses such as our partners: Northern Hockey Academy, AMJ Self Storage Barrie, Bluebird Storage, Bristol Truck Rental, Indigenous Sport & Wellness Ontario and many hockey associations were on board this past year. In addition, our sports charity: Their Opportunity, has assisted us with planning, logistics, social media, and the online presence for the cash donations to buy new helmets and support our transportation costs.

Sudbury Distribution Event to 5 Indigenous Communities:

Saturday October 29, 2022

Northern Hockey Academy

1351 Kelly Lake Rd Unit F, Greater Sudbury, ON P3E 5P5

10 AM to 12 PM

For further information please contact Graham McWaters at:

416 809-2130 or mcwaters1@rogers.com

https://www.theiropportunity.com/indigenoushockeyequipmentdrive