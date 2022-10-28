iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Indigenous Nations Equipment Drive This Weekend In Sudbury!


DRIVE

Graham McWaters, a hockey dad from Richmond Hill, Ontario, started the initial drive for

hockey equipment after speaking with families from Beausoleil First Nation at a hockey

tournament in Midland, Ontario in 2015. After hearing from some Beausoleil families who love

hockey but could use better equipment, Graham felt inspired to do something.

 

In the first year of the equipment accumulation, Graham reached out to his son’s Richmond Hill

team for equipment donations who helped raise 8 bags of equipment and numerous hockey

sticks. Inspired from the 1st drive, there have been numerous drives and distribution since with

each growing larger than the last to the point where over 1,000 bags, 150 sets of goalie pads and

over 500 sticks were accumulated over the past year.

 

The plan for the fall of 2022 is to distribute the equipment to 40 Indigenous communities and

families from our storage facilities in Barrie, Whitby and Sudbury (for the first time). Numerous businesses such as our partners: Northern Hockey Academy, AMJ Self Storage Barrie,  Bluebird Storage, Bristol Truck Rental, Indigenous Sport & Wellness Ontario and many hockey associations were on board this past year. In addition, our sports charity: Their Opportunity, has assisted us with planning, logistics, social media, and the online presence for the cash donations to buy new helmets and support our transportation costs.

 

Sudbury Distribution Event to 5 Indigenous Communities:

 

Saturday October 29, 2022

Northern Hockey Academy

1351 Kelly Lake Rd Unit F, Greater Sudbury, ON P3E 5P5

10 AM to 12 PM

For further information please contact Graham McWaters at:

 

416 809-2130 or mcwaters1@rogers.com

https://www.theiropportunity.com/indigenoushockeyequipmentdrive

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram