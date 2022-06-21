iHeartRadio
24°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Inflatable Splash Park Coming To Ramsey Lake This Summer

279464845_304450835195841_241073202273385760_n

An inflatable water park will open on Ramsey Lake in early July. The water park will be located behind Bell Park’s Grace Hartman Amphitheatre.

 

Splash N Go Adventure Parks Limited has signed an agreement with the City of Greater Sudbury and met all necessary requirements to fulfill a three-year contract. Splash N Go has previous experience in operating inflatable waterparks and is planning to operate inflatable waterparks in Timmins, Gore Bay and Sherkston Shores this year.  

 

Splash N Go features a series of obstacles and varying challenge levels on an inflatable, floating course and is suitable for all ages. It will be open at Bell Park until the end of August. To purchase passes or for more information on the water park, visit https://www.splashngo.ca/.

 

The City is very pleased to be working with Splash N Go Parks Limited to offer this exciting new outdoor activity in Bell Park.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram