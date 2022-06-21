Inflatable Splash Park Coming To Ramsey Lake This Summer

An inflatable water park will open on Ramsey Lake in early July. The water park will be located behind Bell Park’s Grace Hartman Amphitheatre.

Splash N Go Adventure Parks Limited has signed an agreement with the City of Greater Sudbury and met all necessary requirements to fulfill a three-year contract. Splash N Go has previous experience in operating inflatable waterparks and is planning to operate inflatable waterparks in Timmins, Gore Bay and Sherkston Shores this year.

Splash N Go features a series of obstacles and varying challenge levels on an inflatable, floating course and is suitable for all ages. It will be open at Bell Park until the end of August. To purchase passes or for more information on the water park, visit https://www.splashngo.ca/.

The City is very pleased to be working with Splash N Go Parks Limited to offer this exciting new outdoor activity in Bell Park.