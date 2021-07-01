iHeartRadio
15°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Is There Garbage Collection in Sudbury Today?

garbage-413757_1280

Canada Day
Holiday schedules will apply to the following municipal services on Thursday, July 1, 2021:

  • There will be no household waste collection on Canada Day, Thursday, July 1. Residents who normally have waste collection on Thursdays will instead receive waste collection on Saturday, July 3. Place waste at the roadside no later than 7 a.m. on Saturday for collection.
  • There is no change to landfill and transfer station hours on Canada Day.
  • There is no change to Recycling Centre hours on Canada Day. The counter is currently open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon.
  • The Household Hazardous Waste Depot will reopen for scheduled drop-off days beginning July 10. Residents may make an appointment with the Toxic Taxi to receive free home pickup of household hazardous waste.
  • GOVA Transit will follow holiday routes and schedules. Passengers must wear a mask while riding public transit.
  • Library curbside pickup will not be available.
  • Appointments at Tom Davies Square will not be available.
  • Animal Shelter appointments will not be available.
  • 311 and Live Web Chat (311.greatersudbury.ca) will not be available. Call 311 for urgent public works, animal control or COVID-19 enforcement services. Register to submit service requests any time on the Customer Service Portal at 311.greatersudbury.ca or email 311@greatersudbury.ca.

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram