Is There Garbage Collection in Sudbury Today?
Canada Day
Holiday schedules will apply to the following municipal services on Thursday, July 1, 2021:
- There will be no household waste collection on Canada Day, Thursday, July 1. Residents who normally have waste collection on Thursdays will instead receive waste collection on Saturday, July 3. Place waste at the roadside no later than 7 a.m. on Saturday for collection.
- There is no change to landfill and transfer station hours on Canada Day.
- There is no change to Recycling Centre hours on Canada Day. The counter is currently open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon.
- The Household Hazardous Waste Depot will reopen for scheduled drop-off days beginning July 10. Residents may make an appointment with the Toxic Taxi to receive free home pickup of household hazardous waste.
- GOVA Transit will follow holiday routes and schedules. Passengers must wear a mask while riding public transit.
- Library curbside pickup will not be available.
- Appointments at Tom Davies Square will not be available.
- Animal Shelter appointments will not be available.
- 311 and Live Web Chat (311.greatersudbury.ca) will not be available. Call 311 for urgent public works, animal control or COVID-19 enforcement services. Register to submit service requests any time on the Customer Service Portal at 311.greatersudbury.ca or email 311@greatersudbury.ca.
