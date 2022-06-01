For Immediate Release

Isabella Borgogelli wins $729,940 in May’s HSN 50/50 Grand Prize Draw

SUDBURY, ON – HSN Foundation, NEO Kids Foundation, the Northern Cancer Foundation, and the HSN Volunteer Association are excited to announce that May’s HSN 50/50 take-home jackpot of $729,940 has been won by Isabella Borgogelli of Sudbury (ticket # X-11992348).

“The call this morning was a shock to say the least. I was in the middle of a move to a new place and thought that it had to be a prank call,” said Isabella, “but once we verified the ticket and it started to sink in that I actually won, my mind was racing and I was shaking – I just couldn’t believe it!”

When asked about plans for her winnings, Isabelle set her sights squarely on her future.

“I’m applying to some schools and looking to take Radiology and this will definitely help with the cost of tuition, but I also want to travel, help my boyfriend with his schooling and set myself up as much as I can for what’s ahead.”

“Isabella was definitely the most even-keeled phone call we’ve done yet. I could tell she was stunned when she heard she won,” said Anthony Keating, President and Chief Development Officer of Foundations and Volunteer Groups at HSN. “We couldn’t be happier for Isabella. Sharing this excitement with her is an incredible way to kick off the HSN 50/50’s 2nd anniversary. Thank you to everyone who purchased tickets this past month and we look forward to summer fun and a big jackpot this month.”

The June HSN 50/50 draw is live at www.hsn5050.ca! It may be the HSN 50/50’s 2nd Anniversary, but with $20,000 in bonus cash draws throughout the month, including a $10,000 early bird prize on June 7th and twenty $500 cash draws, we want to give you the gifts! See below for a full listing of the prizes and draw dates. All prize deadlines are at 11:59 p.m. the day before the draw takes place, i.e., to be included in the June 8th draw, you must have purchased your ticket before 11:59 p.m. on June 7th. Tickets purchased before 11:59 p.m. on Monday, June 6th are eligible for every draw in June including the grand prize jackpot.

The jackpot is updated online in real-time and continues to grow as more people buy tickets. Each month half of the total ticket sales support patient care at HSN and the other half goes to one lucky winner. Funds raised will make a difference in the lives of those living with cancer, how the tiniest patients receive specialized pediatric care and ensuring equipment is in place when needed to provide quality patient care.

Residents across Ontario over the age of 18 can purchase tickets for a chance to win. Tickets for the June draw are available to purchase right now, with sales ending at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29th, 2022. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn on Thursday, June 30th at 10:00 a.m. and posted online at www.hsn5050.ca. Lottery license #1246838.

With the HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North, you win and we win.

