It's A Berry Nice Time Of Year At Ruby Berry Farm In Chelmsford!
It's that time of year again!
Ruby Berry Farm is located in Chelmsford, and they posted the following on their Facebook page recently:
"NOW HIRING!
Ruby Berry Farm has various upcoming positions available including planting, weeding, picking berries etc.
Please message us if you are interested or call our home number at 705-855-5237"
You may be interested in...
-
City Issues Statement Regarding Friday's Workplace Fatality In LevackJust before 3:00 Friday afternoon, Greater Sudbury Police were called to the salt and sand yard in Levack where a 40-year-old man was found dead. Police, the Coroner and the Ministry of Labour are investigating. A post mortem will be conducted and the name of the deceased won't be released.
-
Patient Is 'OK & Safe' After Being Extricated From Rural Area Off Keast DriveThe story comes from Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell
-
Stunt Driver Charged After Clocked Traveling 117 km/h In A 60 km/h ZoneCharges are being laid.