Jagmeet Singh Campaigning in Greater Sudbury Today

The three main federal party leaders are campaigning across the country today, with a little over a week left before Canadians head to the polls of September 20th. The busiest is Jagmeet Singh. He starts the day with two stops here in Sudbury beginning with a media scrum at the local campaign office at 9:30 and then a meeting with voters at Legion Branch 76 on Weller in Minnow Lake, before heading to Thunder Bay. He'll finish the day in Sioux Lookout where he'll take part in a Facebook Live with Nunavut residents. Justin Trudeau is in La Prairie, Quebec this morning and Erin O'Toole is making an announcement in Vancouver.