James Armstrong of Sudbury wins Lotto 6/49 guaranteed $1 Million prize

Toronto, ON – James Armstrong of Sudbury has that “6/49 feeling” after winning a Guaranteed $1 Million Prize in the July 27, 2022 LOTTO 6/49 draw.



James, a 57-year-old father, said he’s been a regular lottery player for over 30 years. “My favourite games are LOTTO 6/49 and LOTTO MAX. I’ve been playing the same numbers for 30 years,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.



James stopped at the store on his way home from work to check his tickets at the ticket checker. “I saw Big Winner $1 million. I never had something like that happen before – I scanned it again and again then brought it to the clerk and said, ‘I think I won a million dollars.’ I felt dizzy,” he said.



The next thing James did was head to the cemetery to tell his parents and brother. “They would have loved this experience. My wife and children are thrilled for me.”



James said he plans to live on his own terms. “I will pay off our mortgage, vehicle and our kids student loans. I can live a little slower, so my wife and I can enjoy the simple pleasure at our own pace,” he concluded.



OLG is booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. We strongly encourage those with claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit them online or mail them in. Submitting claims online is fast and secure. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.



Did you know that last year, LOTTO 6/49 made over 50 millionaires in Ontario? That’s like a millionaire a week!



LOTTO 6/49 players in Ontario have won over $13.7 billion in prizes since 1982, including 1,422 jackpot wins and 424 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draws. LOTTO 6/49 is $3 per play and draws take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.



The winning ticket was purchased at Kwikway on Lasalle Boulevard in Sudbury.

