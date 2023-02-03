January's HSN 50/50 Winner (Ms. M. Vogl) Takes Home $570,642!

The following is a release from HSN:

HSN Foundation, NEO Kids Foundation, the Northern Cancer Foundation, and the HSN Volunteer Association are excited to announce that January’s HSN 50/50 take-home jackpot of $570,642 has been won by Ms. M. Vogl of Toronto (ticket # AF-29285642).

“I knew I wanted to buy tickets for a healthcare lottery and friends of mine from Sudbury had mentioned the HSN 50/50 previously,” said Ms. Vogl, “I checked my emails on January 31st and there was a message that the HSN 50/50 deadline was approaching and thought, why not!”



Ms. Vogl logged her ticket purchase at 8 p.m. on January 31st, just four hours short of the January ticket deadline.

“I feel so lucky. The jackpot will definitely help me pay off some things and still have plenty left over to share with my family and make some memories.”

“We are thrilled for Ms. Vogl for her HSN 50/50 win to kick off 2023,” said Anthony Keating, President and Chief Development Officer of Foundations and Volunteer Groups at HSN. “It is fantastic to see that the HSN 50/50 has spread throughout Ontario, and that their connections with Northeastern Ontario compel them to support HSN. The last two-and-a-half years of HSN 50/50 have shown us that there is a strong Sudbury and Northeastern Ontario prescence in every area of our province.”

The February HSN 50/50 draw is live at www.hsn5050.ca! Love and lottery winnings are in the air this month with $34,000 in cash draws throughout the month, including a $15,000 early bird draw, a $14,000 Valentine’s Day prize and two $2,500 bonus cash przies! See below for a full listing of the prizes and draw dates. All prize deadlines are at 11:59 p.m. the day before the draw takes place, i.e., to be included in the February 14th draw, you must have purchased your tickets before 11:59 p.m. on February 13th. Tickets purchased before 11:59 p.m. on Thuesday, February 9th are eligible for every draw in February including the grand prize jackpot.