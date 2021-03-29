Josh & Coop Are Walkin' For A Washer; Dancin' For A Dryer; In Support Of SPCA Sudbury

"Walkin' for a Washer; Dancin' for a Dryer"

The Ontario SPCA Sudbury & District Animal Centre is in need of a new washer and dryer as they help care for animals right here in Sudbury. If we can raise the $2,000 needed to help them purchase these appliances by next Friday (April 2) , Josh has agreed to suit up in his inflatable dinosaur costume to take some pups for a walk and maybe even bust a move or two!

To make a donation, simply follow THIS LINK: www.support.ontariospca.ca/purecountry