June 15: NO New Forest Fires In The Northeast - 24 Still Active

Fire update:

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the early evening of June 14. There are currently 24 active fires in the Northeast Region.

Fires of note:

Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is not under control. This fire has seen minimal fire activity over the past couple days.

Cochrane 6 was confirmed June 2. It is a 1,239 hectare wildland fire located 9 kilometres west of Lake Abitibi and 1 kilometre east of Marathon Lake. It is not under control. This fire is holding along cat guards, roads and natural boundaries.

Cochrane 7 was confirmed on June 2. It is a 10,719 hectare wildland fire located northeast of Lake Abitibi and 7 kilometres southwest of Joe Lake. It is not under control. Heavy equipment and helicopter bucket suppression efforts continue. The fire did receive some rain yesterday.

Kirkland Lake 5 was confirmed on June 7. It is a 2,300 hectare wildland fire located north of Lady Evelyn Lake. It is not under control.

Pembroke 1 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 43.7 hectare wildland fire located on the north peninsula on an island on the south side of Centennial Lake. It is under control.

Sudbury 10 was confirmed on June 2. It has been remapped to 1,370 hectares and is located 3 kilometres west of Fox Lake and 5 kilometres east of Acheson Lake. It is not under control.

Sudbury 17 was confirmed June 4. It is a 5,277 hectare wildland fire located 3 kilometres west of Madawanson Lake and 0.5 kilometres east of Pilot Lake. It is not under control. Four crews are on the ground and working the rear of the fire along with some heavy equipment.

Sudbury 19 was confirmed on June 4. It has been remapped to 459 hectares. It is located south of Shakwa Lake and 1 kilometre west of Lower Shakwa Lake. It is not under control.

Timmins 7 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 149 hectare wildland fire located 0.3 kilometres northeast of Ahsine Lake. It is not under control. Crews are working on the east flank of the fire.

Wawa 3 was confirmed on May 27. It is a 6,678 hectare wildland fire located south of Trent Lake and Round Lake, and 5 kilometres northwest of Duffy Lake. It is being held.

The fire hazard for areas between Marathon, Hearst, Smooth Rock Falls and going north fluctuates between moderate to high; the rest of the Northeast Region is a low fire hazard.