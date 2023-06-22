June 22: 23 Active Forest Fires In Northeastern Ontario; 2 In Sudbury Region

At a gathering at Laurentian University on Saturday, a negotiated out-of-court settlement in the Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation was announced. The proposed settlement includes a total of $10 billion from both Canada and Ontario, to be distributed to the 21 First Nations who signed the treaty in 1850. The annuity increased only once, rising from approximately $1.70 per person to $4 per person in 1875, and hasn't increased since.