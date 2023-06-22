June 22: 23 Active Forest Fires In Northeastern Ontario; 2 In Sudbury Region
Fire update:
There are currently 23 active fires in the Northeast Region. Of these, 11 are not under control, 2 are being held, 8 fires are under control and one is being observed.
- The two fires which have been exhibiting the most intense fire behavior today are Cochrane 7 and Cochrane 11.
- Cochrane 7 was confirmed on June 2. It is a 11,908 hectare wildland fire is located northeast of Lake Abitibi and 7 kilometres southwest of Joe Lake. Intense fire behavior has been noted on Wednesday. There are 8 helicopters, heavy equipment and fire crews dedicated to this fire which is not under control.
- Cochrane 11 was confirmed on June 17. It estimated at 300 hectares and is located west of the community of Fort Albany and south of Big Island. The fire's intensity increased rapidly throughout the afternoon today and a team of aerial fire suppression aircraft (including fixed-wing and rotary-wing) have been working on the active wildland fire which is not under control.
Other fires of note:
- Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is not under control.
- Chapleau 6 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,229 hectare wildland fire located 2.5 kilometres west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometre east of Bolkow Lake. It is not under control.
- Cochrane 6 was confirmed June 2. It is a 1,239 hectare wildland fire located 9 kilometres west of Lake Abitibi and 1 kilometre east of Marathon Lake. This fire is holding along cat guards, roads, and natural boundaries. It is not under control.
- Kirkland Lake 5 was confirmed on June 7. It is a 2,300 hectare wildland fire located north of Lady Evelyn Lake. Helicopters and personnel continue to work on this fire which is not under control.
- Sudbury 10 was confirmed on June 2. It measures 1,370 hectares and is located 3 kilometres west of Fox Lake and 5 kilometres east of Acheson Lake. It is not under control.
- Sudbury 17 was confirmed June 4. It is a 5,857 hectare wildland fire located 3 kilometres west of Madawanson Lake and 0.5 kilometres east of Pilot Lake. Multiple crews are committed to the fire. It is not under control. Travel, use and access restrictions related to this fire have been modified. the information as well as a new map by the MNRF's Sudbury District office can be found below.
- Sudbury 19 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 459 hectare wildland fire located south of Shakwa Lake and 1 kilometre west of Lower Shakwa Lake. It is under control.
- Timmins 7 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 149 hectare wildland fire located 0.3 kilometres northeast of Ahsine Lake. It is now being held.
- Wawa 3 was confirmed on May 27. It is a 6,678 hectare wildland fire located south of Trent Lake and Round Lake, and 5 kilometres northwest of Duffy Lake. It is being held. Travel, use and access restrictions related to this fire have been revoked.
