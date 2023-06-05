June 5th: There Are Now 30 Active Forest Fires In The Northeast Region
Monday, June 5th (2023)
We are seeing heavy smoke conditions in the Northeast Region due to a large number of fires in eastern Ontario and Quebec. Smoke drift is travelling as far as north of Timmins, down through Sudbury and past Parry Sound.
Visit www.firesmoke.ca to see smoke forecasts for your area.
Any health-related concerns about smoke, please call Ontario Health at 811 or 1-866-797-0007.
See smoke and are unsure if you should call it in? Generally if you see a column of smoke, give us a call at 310-FIRE if you’re located north of the French and Mattawa Rivers (or 911 if you’re south of these rivers); otherwise, check our interactive fire map or the above smoke-related websites to determine if what you’re seeing is drifting heavy smoke.
FIRE UPDATE
- There were 10 new confirmed fires in the Northeast Region as of early Sunday evening. The status of all new start fires for today is not yet under control.
- Hearst 4 is 12 hectares and located east of RR 583 about 0.7 km from the village of Mead.
- Chapleau 6 is 210 hectares and is located about 48 km northwest of Chapleau and about 15.7 km west of the southern point of Missinaibi Provincial Park.
- North Bay 4 started late evening on June 3 and is 0.3 hectares. This fire is located about 1.5 km west of the northern part of Obabika Lake in Obabika River Provincial Park.
- Sault Ste Marie 3 started late evening on June 3 and is 2.8 hectares. This fire is located about 15 km west of Elliot Lake and 0.5 km south of Matinenda Lake.
- Sudbury District has seen several small fire starts late evening Saturday and today. Sudbury 16, 18, and 19 are all 1 hectare or less and located west of Spanish River Provincial Park. Sudbury 20, also less than 1 hectare, is located about 26km north of Chelmsford.
- Sudbury 15 is 5 hectares and located in the far eastern part of La Cloche Provincial Park.
- Sudbury 17 is 45 hectares and located about 2 km west of RR 810 and roughly 25 km east of Mississagi Provincial Park.
- At the time of this update, there are 30 active wildland fires across the Northeast Region. Of these, 24 are not yet under control, 1 is being held, 1 is being observed, and 4 are under control.
- Fires of note:
- Wawa 3 remains at 6,810 hectares and is not yet under control. An Implementation Order was placed on June 4 restricting travel in areas where active fire and fire suppression are taking place (see below).
- Cochrane 3 remains at 80 hectares and is not yet under control. An Implementation Order was placed on June 4 restricting travel in areas where active fire and fire suppression are taking place (see below).
- The fire hazard remains high to extreme across the Northeast Region.
