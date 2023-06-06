June 6: 1 New Forest Fire Confirmed In The Northeast; Several Are Not Under Control
The following is from ontario.ca/forestfires
We are seeing heavy smoke conditions in the Northeast Region due to a large number of fires in eastern Ontario and Quebec. Smoke drift is travelling as far as north of Timmins, down through Sudbury and past Parry Sound.
Visit www.firesmoke.ca to see smoke forecasts for your area.
Any health-related concerns about smoke, please call Ontario Health at 811 or 1-866-797-0007.
See smoke and are unsure if you should call it in? Generally if you see a column of smoke, give us a call at 310-FIRE if you’re located north of the French and Mattawa Rivers (or 911 if you’re south of these rivers); otherwise, check our interactive fire map or the above smoke-related websites to determine if what you’re seeing is drifting heavy smoke.
FIRE UPDATE
- There is 1 new confirmed fire in the Northeast Region as of early Monday evening. The status of all new start fires for today is not yet under control.
- Timmins 8 is 0.8 hectares and not yet under control. The fire is located 2 km west of the Akonesi Chain of Lakes Complex and 0.8 km south of Brady Lake.
- At the time of this update, there are 31 active wildland fires across the Northeast Region. Of these, 21 are not yet under control, 4 are being held, 1 is being observed, and 4 are under control.
- Fires of note:
- Wawa 3 remains at 6,810 hectares and is not yet under control. An Implementation Order was placed on June 4 restricting travel in areas where active fire and fire suppression are taking place (see below).
- Cochrane 6 (1239 hectares) Cochrane 7 (1840 hectares) are both not under control. An Implementation Order will be in effect June 6 at 7:01 AM EDT (see below). A previous Implementation Order is still in effect from June 4 restricting travel in areas where active fire and fire suppression are taking place (see below).
- The fire hazard remains high to extreme across the Northeast Region.
