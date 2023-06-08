June 8: 1 New Forest Fire In The Northeast; More Smoke & An Evacuation Order

Notice of heavy smoke:

We are seeing heavy smoke conditions in the Northeast Region due to a large number of fires in eastern Ontario and Quebec. Smoke drift is travelling as far as north of Timmins, down through Sudbury and past Parry Sound.

Visit www.firesmoke.ca to see smoke forecasts for your area.

Any health-related concerns about smoke, please call Ontario Health at 811 or 1-866-797-0007.

See smoke and are unsure if you should call it in? Generally if you see a column of smoke, give us a call at 310-FIRE (3473) if you’re located north of the French and Mattawa Rivers (or 911 if you’re south of these rivers); otherwise, check our interactive fire map or the above smoke-related websites to determine if what you’re seeing is drifting heavy smoke.

Fire update