June 8: 1 New Forest Fire In The Northeast; More Smoke & An Evacuation Order


Fx44vWfXwAgII61

Notice of heavy smoke:
We are seeing heavy smoke conditions in the Northeast Region due to a large number of fires in eastern Ontario and Quebec. Smoke drift is travelling as far as north of Timmins, down through Sudbury and past Parry Sound.

Visit www.firesmoke.ca to see smoke forecasts for your area.

Any health-related concerns about smoke, please call Ontario Health at 811 or 1-866-797-0007.

See smoke and are unsure if you should call it in? Generally if you see a column of smoke, give us a call at 310-FIRE (3473) if you’re located north of the French and Mattawa Rivers (or 911 if you’re south of these rivers); otherwise, check our interactive fire map or the above smoke-related websites to determine if what you’re seeing is drifting heavy smoke.

Fire update

  • As of early Wednesday evening, there is 1 new confirmed fire in the Northeast Region today.
    • Kirkland Lake 5 is located 8 kilometers north of Lady Evelyn Smoothwater and 10 kilometers south of Highway 65. The 500 hectare fire is not yet under control. 
  • At the time of this update, there are 34 active wildland fires across the Northeast Region. Of these, 22 are not yet under control, 6 are being held, 1 is being observed, and 5 are under control.
  • Fires of note:
    • Wawa 3 has decreased ~20 hectares to 6,678 hectares and is not yet under control. An Implementation Order was placed on June 4 restricting travel in areas where active fire and fire suppression are taking place (see below).
    • Cochrane 6 (1239 hectares) Cochrane 7 (4256 hectares) are both not under control. An Implementation Order will be in effect June 6 at 7:01 a.m EDT (see below). A previous Implementation Order is still in effect from June 4 restricting travel in areas where active fire and fire suppression are taking place (see below).
    • Pembroke 1 is 50 hectares and not under control at this time. The fire is located in the Centennial Lake area. FireRanger crews and aircraft are working closely with 3 municipal Fire Department partners on this fire. An evacuation was initiated by the Greater Madawaska municipality. For additional evacuation information, please contact the municipality of Greater Madawaska.
    • Sudbury 17 is 4211 hectares and not under control at this time. The fire is located north of Madaweson Lake. This fire has exhibited high to extreme fire behaviour, fire crews are conducting values protection and suppression is ongoing. An Implementation Order effective June 5 has been implemented to protect public safety and facilitate effective fire suppression (see below).
  • The fire hazard remains high to extreme across the Northeast Region.

