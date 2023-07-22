Junior Sudbury Spartans Open Playoffs This Weekend

(Greater Sudbury, ON) The U16 & U18 Spartans closed out the regular season last Saturday with both teams finishing fourth in their respected OSFL Divisions, U16 AA & U18 AA.

They hit the road for the quarterfinals this weekend. The U16’s take on Waterloo Jr. Warriors this Saturday July 22nd. The U-18’s face Sturgeon Varsity, Sunday July 23rd in Sarnia. Kick-off for Saturday’s game is set for 4:30pm while the U-18’s kick-off at 3:30pm on Sunday.

U-16 Spartans playoffs Schedule

QUARTERFINALS: SATURDAY JULY, 22ND VS WATERLOO – 4:30PM

SEMIFINALS: SATURDAY JULY 29TH VS TBD – TBD

FINALS: SATURDAY AUGUST 5TH VS TBD – TBD

U-18 Spartans playoffs Schedule

QUARTERFINALS: SUNDAY JULY, 23RD VS Sarnia – 3:30PM

SEMIFINALS: SATURDAY JULY 29TH VS TBD – TBD

FINALS: SATURDAY AUGUST 5TH VS TBD – TBD

The Sudbury Spartans proudly acknowledge Technica Mining and Anmar Mechanical as title sponsors for the season.

