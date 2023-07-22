iHeartRadio
Junior Sudbury Spartans Open Playoffs This Weekend


Photo Credit Chris Kruk

(Greater Sudbury, ON) The U16 & U18 Spartans closed out the regular season last Saturday with both teams finishing fourth in their respected OSFL Divisions, U16 AA & U18 AA.

They hit the road for the quarterfinals this weekend. The U16’s take on Waterloo Jr. Warriors this Saturday July 22nd. The U-18’s face Sturgeon Varsity, Sunday July 23rd in Sarnia. Kick-off for Saturday’s game is set for 4:30pm while the U-18’s kick-off at 3:30pm on Sunday.

U-16 Spartans playoffs Schedule

QUARTERFINALS: SATURDAY JULY, 22ND VS WATERLOO – 4:30PM
SEMIFINALS: SATURDAY JULY 29TH VS TBD – TBD
FINALS: SATURDAY AUGUST 5TH VS TBD – TBD

U-18 Spartans playoffs Schedule
QUARTERFINALS: SUNDAY JULY, 23RD VS Sarnia – 3:30PM
SEMIFINALS: SATURDAY JULY 29TH VS TBD – TBD
FINALS: SATURDAY AUGUST 5TH VS TBD – TBD

The Sudbury Spartans proudly acknowledge Technica Mining and Anmar Mechanical as title sponsors for the season.

For more information, please visit sudburyspartans.com and follow the Spartans on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Shop Spartans merchandise at our store in the New Sudbury Centre during regular mall hours or online 24/7 at swse.ca.

