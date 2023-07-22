Junior Sudbury Spartans Open Playoffs This Weekend
(Greater Sudbury, ON) The U16 & U18 Spartans closed out the regular season last Saturday with both teams finishing fourth in their respected OSFL Divisions, U16 AA & U18 AA.
They hit the road for the quarterfinals this weekend. The U16’s take on Waterloo Jr. Warriors this Saturday July 22nd. The U-18’s face Sturgeon Varsity, Sunday July 23rd in Sarnia. Kick-off for Saturday’s game is set for 4:30pm while the U-18’s kick-off at 3:30pm on Sunday.
U-16 Spartans playoffs Schedule
QUARTERFINALS: SATURDAY JULY, 22ND VS WATERLOO – 4:30PM
SEMIFINALS: SATURDAY JULY 29TH VS TBD – TBD
FINALS: SATURDAY AUGUST 5TH VS TBD – TBD
U-18 Spartans playoffs Schedule
QUARTERFINALS: SUNDAY JULY, 23RD VS Sarnia – 3:30PM
SEMIFINALS: SATURDAY JULY 29TH VS TBD – TBD
FINALS: SATURDAY AUGUST 5TH VS TBD – TBD
The Sudbury Spartans proudly acknowledge Technica Mining and Anmar Mechanical as title sponsors for the season.
For more information, please visit sudburyspartans.com and follow the Spartans on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Shop Spartans merchandise at our store in the New Sudbury Centre during regular mall hours or online 24/7 at swse.ca.
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury Police Trying to Catch Dangerous DriverGreater Sudbury police are looking for a dangerous driving suspect who seen speeding in Minnow Lake. Police have had no luck catching a 34-year-old driving a black Ford Edge who was doing 82 in a 50 zone in Minnow Lake Wednesday. If you have information call Greater Sudbury Police.
-
Junior Sudbury Spartans Open Playoffs This WeekendThe U16 & U18 Sudbury Spartans hit the road for the quarterfinals this weekend. The U16’s take on Waterloo Jr. Warriors this afternoon at 4:30 while the U-18’s face Sturgeon Varsity on Sunday in Sarnia at 3:30.
-
Swimming Advisory Issued For Nepahwin Park Beach In SudburyAs a result of routine water samples exceeding the acceptable bacteriological water quality standards, Public Health Sudbury & Districts has posted swimming advisory signs to inform the public that the beach water quality is not suitable for recreational use at this time at Nepahwin Beach Park, Greater Sudbury