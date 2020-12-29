Kathleen Street Homicide Investigation - Police Have Provided Update

Update:

The post mortem confirmed Sudbury’s fourth Homicide in 2020.

Detectives can now confirm that Robert died of multiple stab wounds from some sort of edged weapon.



The Greater Sudbury Police Service would like to convey their deepest condolences to Roberts family and friends.

The Donavon Neighbourhood and its businesses have been tremendously supportive with closed circuit video.

A number of witnesses have come forward but we know there are still others. Detectives will continue to canvass the neighbourhood and search the scene.



Police believe the threat to public safety remains low as there are strong indications this incident was targeted.

That being said the person or persons responsible are still unknown. Anyone with any information should contact GSPS Criminal Investigation Division 705.675.9171 extension 2230 or Crime Stoppers at 705.222.8477.

Original Story:

At 2:19 p.m. on December 26, 2020, officers responded to a report of a deceased 75 year old man found inside of a residence on Kathleen Street in Greater Sudbury.

The deceased has since been identified as Robert KESKINEN.

When Officers arrived on scene they discovered visible trauma to the body of the deceased and determined it to be a Suspicious Death.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division including members of the Forensic Unit and Major Crimes Section are conducting a thorough investigation into this matter.

At this time, this incident is being investigated as a Homicide.



Police do not believe there to be any risk to Public Safety as this appears to be a targeted incident.

A post mortem is going to be conducted by the Coroner’s Office on December 29, 2020 in order to assist with determining a cause of death.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call our CID at 705-675-9171 extension 2230 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.