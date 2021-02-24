Keep The Shovel Close: 10-15 Centimeters Of Snow Today In Sudbury

What: Snow, heavy at times. Total amounts of 10 to 15 cm are expected by early this evening. The highest amounts are expected along and south of the Highway 17 corridor.



Where: Greater Sudbury, North Bay, Manitoulin Island, and Killarney. This includes sections of the following highways:

- Highway 17

- Highway 69

- Highway 11

- Highway 6



When: This morning through to early this evening. The heaviest snowfall is expected from 10:00 A.M. EST to 2:00 P.M. EST.



Actions: Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.