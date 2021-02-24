iHeartRadio
-2°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Keep The Shovel Close: 10-15 Centimeters Of Snow Today In Sudbury

cold-1284028_960_720

What: Snow, heavy at times. Total amounts of 10 to 15 cm are expected by early this evening. The highest amounts are expected along and south of the Highway 17 corridor.

Where: Greater Sudbury, North Bay, Manitoulin Island, and Killarney. This includes sections of the following highways:
- Highway 17
- Highway 69
- Highway 11
- Highway 6

When: This morning through to early this evening. The heaviest snowfall is expected from 10:00 A.M. EST to 2:00 P.M. EST.

Actions: Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram