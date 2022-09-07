iHeartRadio
27°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

KIVI Park Artisan Walk in Sudbury This Weekend

Kivi

2022 Artisan Walk at Kivi Park Saturday, September 10th and Sunday, September 11th- 55 artisans and 10 food vendors will be taking part in the Third Annual Artisan Walk at Kivi Park. Vendors will be stationed on a 1km loop trail around our state of the art playground.

Vendors vary from clothing and accessories, jewelry, painting, photography, woodwork, glass work, candles, soaps, hot sauce, maple syrup, baked goods, popsicles and many more. We have something for everyone.

The event will begin at 10 am and will conclude at 4pm, both Saturday and Sunday. Admission to the event is a donation to the Affordability Fund.

This year’s Artisan Walk also includes a penny table. Funds from the penny table will be allocated to the development of our Para Biathlon project.

This year, we are offering a shuttle service to facilitate the parking during the event. The first shuttle will depart from the South End Walmart parking lot at 9 am and run every 30 minutes. The return shuttles are scheduled to depart Kivi Park every hour with the last one departing at 4 pm.

“Admission to this year’s Artisan Walk is a donation to our Affordability Fund. The Affordability Fund was created to ensure that those who do not have the means to buy a Kivi Pass can apply to access our Affordability Fund. This fund is currently funded through our Pay it Forward program and fundraisers such as the Artisan Walk”-Kivi Park “The Artisan Walk is a great way for local artisan to get noticed.

Over the years the event’s popularity has grown a lot. Not only are more visitors coming to the event, but more vendors are wanting to be featured at the Artisan Walk. The diversity in vendors is growing every year. We encourage local to put in their applications in early spring if they wish to participate in next years walk.”- Kivi Park “We have big diversity in vendors. We are guaranteed to have something for everyone. The vendors vary from clothing and accessories, jewelry, painting, photography, woodwork, glass work, candles, soaps, hot sauce, maple syrup, baked goods, popsicles and many more.”-Kivi Park

For more information, contact Jasmine Bureau at jbureau@kivipark.com Kivi Park is a year-round, 4-season park including an extensive trail network for skiing, mountain biking, hiking, fat biking, as well as canoeing, kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding that can be enjoyed at Crowley Lake. Contact Information: Jasmine Bureau Marketing and Events Coordinator Kivi Park jbureau@kivipark.com

You may be interested in...

  • Chelmsford

    Greater Sudbury's Ugliest School Yard Wins Prize

    Chelmsford Valley District Composite School has won the Ugliest Schoolyard of 2022 contest. VETAC, Greater Sudbury's Regreening Advisory Panel, awarded the school $20,000 from local sponsors, like Glencore. The money will be used to make the schoolyard a greener and healthier outdoor space.
  • GSPSVehicle

    Greater Sudbury Man Brings Gun To Argument

    Around 7:00 Monday night an argument broke out between two people on Glenview Avenue in Onaping. One of them returned later with what was believed to be a gun. Police negotiated until the man surrendered at 4:00 in the morning. A 47 year old faces weapons charges and was in bail court yesterday.
  • Usic

    Greater Sudbury Police Looking for Woman Missing Since May

    The Greater Sudbury Police Service is seeking the public's assistance in locating 53 year old missing person Tanya USIC. Tanya was last seen in the Minnow Lake area sometime in May 2022. Tanya is transient in nature and there exists concerns for her well-being and mental health.
  • tIREcHANGE

    Sudbury Police Get Kudos For Changing Tire

    We later received a msg from the woman: "I wanted to extend a huge thank you to the officers that helped me. They didn't have to help me or change my tire, but they did. I am extremely grateful and these officers should be recognized for helping me out and calming me down."
  • Chelmsford

    Greater Sudbury's Ugliest School Yard Wins Prize

    Chelmsford Valley District Composite School has won the Ugliest Schoolyard of 2022 contest. VETAC, Greater Sudbury's Regreening Advisory Panel, awarded the school $20,000 from local sponsors, like Glencore. The money will be used to make the schoolyard a greener and healthier outdoor space.
  • GSPSVehicle

    Greater Sudbury Man Brings Gun To Argument

    Around 7:00 Monday night an argument broke out between two people on Glenview Avenue in Onaping. One of them returned later with what was believed to be a gun. Police negotiated until the man surrendered at 4:00 in the morning. A 47 year old faces weapons charges and was in bail court yesterday.
  • Chart

    What Time Should Greater Sudbury Kids Go to Bed

    A chart outlining when children should get to bed before a school night...between 6:45 and 8:15 for five-year-olds as gone viral after being shared by a teacher.
  • Southwind

    Espanola OPP Trying to Locate 14-Year-Old

    Espanola OPP are trying to locate 14-year-old Ziaya SOUTHWIND. She's described as 5’2’’, 115 pounds, with burgundy hair and green eyes. She was last seen last Tuesday August 30 on Arnley Street in Sudbury at around 6:00 in the evening. If you have information, please call police.
  • BackToSchool

    Greater Sudbury Students Heading Back to Class Today

    Thousands of kids and teachers head back to school today for, what should be, a fairly 'normal' start to classes.  There are no COVID restrictions in place.  Masks will be voluntary and kids who test positive will only have to stay home until they're symptom free for 24 hours.
  • Usic

    Greater Sudbury Police Looking for Woman Missing Since May

    The Greater Sudbury Police Service is seeking the public's assistance in locating 53 year old missing person Tanya USIC. Tanya was last seen in the Minnow Lake area sometime in May 2022. Tanya is transient in nature and there exists concerns for her well-being and mental health.
  • Killarney

    Boil Water Advisory Lifted for Killarney

    Public Health Sudbury & Districts has officially lifted boil water advisory for Killarney. The order came into effect last Thursday. Another test was taken over the weekend and Burgess Hawkins, a manager in the Health Protection Division said the sample showed "no adverse results."
  • Northern

    Public Health Lifts Restrictions At Sudbury Beach

    Public Health Sudbury & Districts has removed the swimming advisory signs at Northern Water Sports Centre on Ramsey Lake. The beach had originally been shut down last week when water testing revealed high bacterial levels in the water.
12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram