KIVI Park Artisan Walk in Sudbury This Weekend

2022 Artisan Walk at Kivi Park Saturday, September 10th and Sunday, September 11th- 55 artisans and 10 food vendors will be taking part in the Third Annual Artisan Walk at Kivi Park. Vendors will be stationed on a 1km loop trail around our state of the art playground.

Vendors vary from clothing and accessories, jewelry, painting, photography, woodwork, glass work, candles, soaps, hot sauce, maple syrup, baked goods, popsicles and many more. We have something for everyone.

The event will begin at 10 am and will conclude at 4pm, both Saturday and Sunday. Admission to the event is a donation to the Affordability Fund.

This year’s Artisan Walk also includes a penny table. Funds from the penny table will be allocated to the development of our Para Biathlon project.

This year, we are offering a shuttle service to facilitate the parking during the event. The first shuttle will depart from the South End Walmart parking lot at 9 am and run every 30 minutes. The return shuttles are scheduled to depart Kivi Park every hour with the last one departing at 4 pm.

“Admission to this year’s Artisan Walk is a donation to our Affordability Fund. The Affordability Fund was created to ensure that those who do not have the means to buy a Kivi Pass can apply to access our Affordability Fund. This fund is currently funded through our Pay it Forward program and fundraisers such as the Artisan Walk”-Kivi Park “The Artisan Walk is a great way for local artisan to get noticed.

Over the years the event’s popularity has grown a lot. Not only are more visitors coming to the event, but more vendors are wanting to be featured at the Artisan Walk. The diversity in vendors is growing every year. We encourage local to put in their applications in early spring if they wish to participate in next years walk.”- Kivi Park “We have big diversity in vendors. We are guaranteed to have something for everyone. The vendors vary from clothing and accessories, jewelry, painting, photography, woodwork, glass work, candles, soaps, hot sauce, maple syrup, baked goods, popsicles and many more.”-Kivi Park

For more information, contact Jasmine Bureau at jbureau@kivipark.com Kivi Park is a year-round, 4-season park including an extensive trail network for skiing, mountain biking, hiking, fat biking, as well as canoeing, kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding that can be enjoyed at Crowley Lake. Contact Information: Jasmine Bureau Marketing and Events Coordinator Kivi Park jbureau@kivipark.com