iHeartRadio
-20°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Lace 'Em Up! Ramsey Lake Skating Path Now Open For The Season!

EswWt2LXEAI53hJ

The Ramsey Lake Skating Path is now open. Hours of operation are Monday to Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.

In line with provincial COVID-19 guidelines, field houses remain closed. Restrooms located in these buildings are also unavailable. Residents should be prepared to change their skates outside. Benches are available at the Bell Park entrance on Elizabeth Street and outside of the Northern Water Sports Centre on Ramsey Lake Road.

When using any outdoor facility, users must maintain a distance of two metres from people who are not part of their household. A mask or face covering is recommended when physical distancing is a challenge. Team sports, or other sports or games where people may come within two metres of each other, are not permitted.

Due to fluctuations in temperatures, hours of operation may change without notice. For updates, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/outdoorrinks.

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram