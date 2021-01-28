Lace 'Em Up! Ramsey Lake Skating Path Now Open For The Season!
The Ramsey Lake Skating Path is now open. Hours of operation are Monday to Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.
In line with provincial COVID-19 guidelines, field houses remain closed. Restrooms located in these buildings are also unavailable. Residents should be prepared to change their skates outside. Benches are available at the Bell Park entrance on Elizabeth Street and outside of the Northern Water Sports Centre on Ramsey Lake Road.
When using any outdoor facility, users must maintain a distance of two metres from people who are not part of their household. A mask or face covering is recommended when physical distancing is a challenge. Team sports, or other sports or games where people may come within two metres of each other, are not permitted.
Due to fluctuations in temperatures, hours of operation may change without notice. For updates, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/outdoorrinks.
You may be interested in...
-
Family Who Lost Entire Home Due To Recent Fire Has A Heartfelt Message For The Sudbury CommunityThe Sudbury community has once again shown its generosity!
-
Markstay-Warren Woman Charged With Impaired Driving; License Suspended For 90 DaysIf you ever suspect someone to be driving while impaired, call 9-1-1 immediately.
-
Sudbury Homeowner Fined $750 After Hosting An Illegal GatheringWhile the majority of community members are following the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act including the Stay-at-Home Orders, there are some individuals that are blatantly disregarding these laws and placing those around them at increased risk.