iHeartRadio
-10°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Lake Laurentian Conservation Area Introduces Newest "Staff Member"

Eve08m-WQAQBQ86

PHOTO CREDIT: Lake Laurentian Conservation Area

Officials with the Lake Laurentian Conservation area had THIS to say on social media:

"Our newest staff member may not say much but they are tough! 

Meet Poo-Belle (get it!?) who will be accepting dog poo bags until further notice.

It is conveniently located right at the trailhead so you can't miss it!"

To see the original post, click HERE

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram