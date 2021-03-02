Lake Laurentian Conservation Area Introduces Newest "Staff Member"
PHOTO CREDIT: Lake Laurentian Conservation Area
Officials with the Lake Laurentian Conservation area had THIS to say on social media:
"Our newest staff member may not say much but they are tough!
Meet Poo-Belle (get it!?) who will be accepting dog poo bags until further notice.
It is conveniently located right at the trailhead so you can't miss it!"
