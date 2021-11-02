iHeartRadio
Lake Laurentian Conservation Area Recognizes An Unsung Hero!

The following was from a post made by the Lake Laurentian Conservation Area on Facebook:

"Have to give a shout out to this man. Erik Barr.

Erik has been a HUGE help this summer and fall with many different tasks. From removing old fencing, to fighting the beaver war, he truly has been and continues to be, a SUPER volunteer.

He is very humble and wouldn't ever tell you how much work he actually does, so if you see a guy in a green vest who has a Scottish accent, chances are it's Erik. Give him a wave and tell him thanks.

Thanks Erik!"

