Lake Laurentian Conservation Area Recognizes An Unsung Hero!
The following was from a post made by the Lake Laurentian Conservation Area on Facebook:
"Have to give a shout out to this man. Erik Barr.
Erik has been a HUGE help this summer and fall with many different tasks. From removing old fencing, to fighting the beaver war, he truly has been and continues to be, a SUPER volunteer.
He is very humble and wouldn't ever tell you how much work he actually does, so if you see a guy in a green vest who has a Scottish accent, chances are it's Erik. Give him a wave and tell him thanks.
Thanks Erik!"
