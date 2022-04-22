Lake Laurentian Conservation Recognizes This Volunteer Effort

We love a GOOD NEWS story.

We came across THIS post on the Lake Laurentian Conservation Facebook page recently:

"Just want to give a little shout out to the nice folks at OK Tire who fixed our leaking ATV trailer tire!

We had a slow leak on one of the tires on our small ATV trailer that we had been neglecting for a couple years now. The leak was slow enough that we could pump it up and it would be good for a couple days, depending on the work we were doing. We have to prioritize our tasks here at the LLCA, because we only have so much time and staff/volunteers to go around! So getting a tire repaired was low on the list unfortunately.

Volunteer Erik Barr, pictured here removing the tire in question, took it upon himself to finally get it fixed! Thank you Erik! So off came the wheel and off to OK Tire we went!

OK Tire had it quickly fixed and didn't even charge us! Now that's a great community business! Thank you to the kind folks at OK Tire!"