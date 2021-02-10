iHeartRadio
Large Portion Of Alex Trebek's Wardrobe Donated To Charity

Sudbury's own Alex Trebek passed away back in November, but he continues to inspire & give back in incredible ways! 

This time, his SUITS are making a difference!

Jeopardy! and Alex's family have donated a large portion of his wardrobe to "The Doe Fund," an organization that provides paid work, housing, and training to underserved Americans with histories of addiction, homelessness, and incarceration.

"THE DOE FUND’S MISSION IS TO BREAK THE CYCLES OF HOMELESSNESS, INCARCERATION, AND RECIDIVISM BY PROVIDING HOLISTIC SERVICES, HOUSING, AND WORK OPPORTUNITIES."

This donation was coordinated by Alex's children.  

It’s “something I knew my dad would be totally onboard with.”

—Matthew Trebek

To read more, click HERE!

