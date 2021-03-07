Laser Pointed at Planes Taking Off From Sudbury Airport

On the 5 March at 11:12pm Greater Sudbury Police received a complaint of a green flashing laser being pointed at aircraft that was initiating their departure from the Sudbury airport. The aircraft was at 20,000 feet and the green laser made it very difficult for the pilots to see. The source of the laser is believed to originate from the west side of Boland's Bay.

This is the second night that this incident has taken place. GSPS would like to remind the public that aiming a laser at an aircraft is “NOT a BRIGHT IDEA”, It’s a federal offence. Lasers can temporarily blind the pilot, putting all the people on the aircraft at serious risk.

In addition, people caught pointing a laser at an aircraft or into airspace can be fined up to $1000 and even be sentenced to up to five years in prison.

A laser is not a toy. Aiming a laser at an aircraft can cause a major accident by:

- distracting the pilot

- creating glare that affects the pilot’s vision

- temporarily blinding the pilot

If you see someone pointing a laser at an aircraft, report it immediately by calling the police This matter is still under investigation