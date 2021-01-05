Laurentian Ski Hill (North Bay) Also Issues Notice To Southern Ontario Residents

Once our Northern Ontario 2 week lockdown is over, Laurentian Ski Hill (North Bay) says they're being strict with WHO will be allowed to use their hill.

They had THIS to say on Facebook:

"IMPORTANT NOTICE FOR RESIDENTS OF SOUTHERN ONTARIO

In accordance with the Province’s current Covid-19 response framework, it is advised that non-essential travel from areas of high transmission to areas of low transmission should be avoided. During the provincial lockdown in southern Ontario Laurentian Ski Hill will only be accepting patrons from the North Bay Parry Sound district and districts north of Sudbury/North Bay, when we re-open. Proof of residence will be required for all day pass purchases.

We will reevaluate this measure when the the province wide shutdown is lifted."