Leafs Legend George Armstrong Has Passed Away; Did You Know About His Strong Ties To Sudbury?

George Armstrong, who captained the Toronto Maple Leafs to four Stanley Cups in the '60s and wore the blue and white his entire career, has died.

He was 90.

Known as the Chief, Armstrong was one of the first players of Indigenous descent to play professional hockey.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1975 and was voted No. 12 on the 100 greatest Maple Leafs list in the teams centennial season.

DID YOU KNOW:

(We found these tidbits via Wikipedia)

Armstrong was born in 1930 in Skead, Ontario to an Irish Canadian father and Ojibway mother. George grew up in Falconbridge where his father was a nickel miner.

While attending Sudbury High School, Armstrong played on the hockey team with Tim Horton!

Inspired by a newspaper advertisement offering tryouts with the Copper Cliff Redmen of the NOJHA, Armstrong convinced Horton and Red McCarthy to join him in trying out. They made the team and Armstrong began his junior hockey career at age 16 in the 1946–47 season.

He recorded six goals and five assists in nine games and caught the attention of scouts for the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs who added him to their protected list.