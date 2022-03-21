iHeartRadio
Let's See Those Mismatched Socks! March 21st Is World Down Syndrome Day

275932618_383242966963281_1203539955535558805_n

March 21st, is World Down Syndrome Day...

The date being the 21st day of the 3rd month, was selected to signify the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome.  

March 21st is a reminder to promote inclusion & advocate for rights, but also to raise public awareness.  

People often purposely wear mismatched socks on World Down Syndrome Day to help spread awareness!  

