Let's See Those Mismatched Socks! March 21st Is World Down Syndrome Day
March 21st, is World Down Syndrome Day...
The date being the 21st day of the 3rd month, was selected to signify the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome.
March 21st is a reminder to promote inclusion & advocate for rights, but also to raise public awareness.
People often purposely wear mismatched socks on World Down Syndrome Day to help spread awareness!
You may be interested in...
-
Bigger and Better Sudbury Splash N Go Adventure Park Returns in 2022Splash n Go Adventure Park, a Sudbury-owned business is set to open for the season at Vermillion Lake Park on June 25. This year the park will be 250% larger and will operate at the Chelmsford location for the entire summer. Passes can be purchased now at http://splashngo.ca
-
-
Congrats To Kimberly McNeil Of Sudbury On Winning $100,000!BINGO! Kimberly McNeil of Sudbury won $100,000 with INSTANT BINGO DOUBLER