Let The Meltdown Begin! The City Of Sudbury Prepares For Spring Thaw

The City's Road Maintenance crews, in partnership with community stakeholders, are actively monitoring the spring thaw.

City crews and contractors have been actively thawing frozen culverts, clearing storm grates and removing snow from ditches to help address ponding issues.



With rain and milder temperatures in the forecast this week, there are things you can do to help reduce the potential impacts to your property:



• Check your sump pump and any backup systems to ensure it is operating correctly.

• Check your sump pit to ensure it is not blocked by debris.

• Reposition your downspout, if possible, to direct water away from the foundation and neighbouring properties.

• Assist city crews if possible by ensuring catch basins near your property are clear of snow, ice, leaves and debris.

• Move valuables stored on basement floors to a safe location if you are concerned about basement flooding.

In the case of basement flooding, be sure to protect yourself from electrical shock. Never enter standing water unless you’re sure the main power has been shut off. Contact your hydro and gas utility providers for disconnects, if necessary.



The City of Greater Sudbury offers a flood preparedness package and information on the importance of a 72-hour portable emergency kit at www.greatersudbury.ca/emergencymanagement.

Streams continue to flow through the winter and will now be starting to thaw. For your safety, stay away from waterways and educate children on the dangers of fast flowing water.

Residents can visit www.conservationsudbury.ca for updated flood advisory information.

For more details on how the City prepares for seasonal road maintenance, visit our website at https://www.greatersudbury.ca/live/transportation-parking-and-roads/road-maintenance/