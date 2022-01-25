Levack Man Charged With Impaired Driving After Crash On HWY 17 In Massey

The following is a release from Ontario Provincial Police:

On January 22, 2022 shortly before midnight, the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of the single motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 in Massey.

Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the driver. The driver had a suspended license and was subsequently arrested. Furthermore, a Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST) was conducted in which the driver performed poorly.

A 35 year-old, from Levack is charged with:

· Operation While Impaired - Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

· Operation While Impaired - Blood Drug Concentration, contrary to section 320.14(1)(c) of the CC

· Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (CDSA)

· Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Opioid (Other Than Heroin), contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA

· Operate a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance, contrary to section 2(1)(a) of the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act

· Drive Vehicle or Boat With Cannabis Readily Available, contrary to section Cannabis Control Act, 2017

· Driving While Under Suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on March 7, 2022.